GLEN BECKETT, age 94, of Rand, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Glen was born July 16, 1925, to Gobe Eustace and Laura (Pratt) Beckett in East Lynn, West Virginia. He was the next to the youngest child, and the last to pass of eight children.
Glen served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, working as a Morse code translator aboard the USS Gambier Bay aircraft carrier. He was on this carrier when it sank October 25, 1944, in the Sea Battle of Leyte Gulf Philippines. He was later transferred to the Baltimore - class heavy cruiser, USS Fall River.
After being honorably discharged from the military, Glen worked in the restaurant and insurance businesses for a few years, after which he worked 20-plus years as a coal mine electrician in various coal mines throughout West Virginia.
Following his mining career, he then taught mine maintenance at a Career Center in West Virginia. Continuing his career after teaching, he spent the next seven years as an Electrical Inspector for the International Union of United Mine Workers of America.
He retired in 1982 to enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, and travel with his wife, Dorothy Marie Beckett, and their children and grandchildren.
Glen is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Marie Beckett. He is also survived by two sons, Richard Beckett of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Robert Beckett of Hurricane, West Virginia, and daughter, Judy Foreman of Lodi, California; eight grandchildren, nine great - grandchildren and two great - great - grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire and to Hospice.
There will not be any funeral service, per Glen's request.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020