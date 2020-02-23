Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Glen "Mike" Gillispie


1953 - 2020
Glen "Mike" Gillispie Obituary
GLEN "MIKE" GILLISPIE, 66, of Fraziers Bottom, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions should be directed to Winfield Volunteer Fire Dept., Fraziers Bottom Sub Station. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of this newspaper. ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020
