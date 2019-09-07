|
GLEN H. "LOAF" MCCLURE II, of Campbells Creek, went home to God unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Clarice Wells, and father, Glen McClure.
Glen is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughters, Ashley (Kevin) Young and Kaitlyn McClure; mother, Carol McClure; brother, Tommy (Stacy) McClure; grandson, Kevin Young III; and many extended family members and friends.
Glen will be forever missed and remembered by all who knew him.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9, with the funeral service beginning 8 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Joe Griffith officiating. Following the services cremation will be honored.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019