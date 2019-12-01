Home

POWERED BY

Services
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen M. Jackson


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen M. Jackson Obituary

GLEN M. JACKSON, 52, of Winfield, passed away November 24, 2019, at his home.
Born January 13, 1967, Glen had a magnetic personality and never knew a stranger. All who came in contact with him, knew what a loving, giving, and feisty soul he had. Glen loved the outdoors, whether it be on the water or just working outside.
Preceded in death by his father, Glen R. Jackson; mother, Virginia May Carlton; and grandmother, Georgeanna Baker.
Left to cherish his memory, the love of his life, his wife, Tracey Pritt Jackson; son, Nathaniel Jackson of Elkview; sister, Ruby Perkins (Roger) of Madison, Ga.; brother, Vernon Jackson of St. Albans; and his special furry nuggets, "the golden child," his dog, Max, and his little furry brother, Moe.
Glen had a multitude of friends who he loved dearly, just as they loved him.
A Celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, located at 6837 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, W.Va. Friends and family are welcome to share any experiences or memories during this time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -