GLEN M. JACKSON, 52, of Winfield, passed away November 24, 2019, at his home.
Born January 13, 1967, Glen had a magnetic personality and never knew a stranger. All who came in contact with him, knew what a loving, giving, and feisty soul he had. Glen loved the outdoors, whether it be on the water or just working outside.
Preceded in death by his father, Glen R. Jackson; mother, Virginia May Carlton; and grandmother, Georgeanna Baker.
Left to cherish his memory, the love of his life, his wife, Tracey Pritt Jackson; son, Nathaniel Jackson of Elkview; sister, Ruby Perkins (Roger) of Madison, Ga.; brother, Vernon Jackson of St. Albans; and his special furry nuggets, "the golden child," his dog, Max, and his little furry brother, Moe.
Glen had a multitude of friends who he loved dearly, just as they loved him.
A Celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, located at 6837 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, W.Va. Friends and family are welcome to share any experiences or memories during this time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019