

GLEN PATRICK "PAT" SMITH, 64, of Charleston, WV, lost his battle with cancer at home on July 13, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born on August 30, 1954, Pat was a graduate of Hinton High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years in Maryland, Florida and Louisiana. He was an avid NASCAR fan and dedicated patron of Ric's Place and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Pat never met a stranger, had a heart of gold and always had a good joke to tell.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Lindsay Burk Smith and Robert Leonard Smith, along with two brothers, Robert Lawrence "Larry" Smith and Lance Keith "Chip" Smith.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Rebecca Lindsay "Becky" Smith, and his beloved grandson, Dominic Lawrence Dunn, of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Smith, of Charleston, WV.

Special thanks to his friends, Hospice and Connie Boggs, who helped the family in so many ways. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare Inc. 1606 Kanawha Blvd, E. Charleston, WV 25397.

At his request, his body was cremated and there will be no service.

You may visit his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com.

Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019