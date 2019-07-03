GLEN ROGER BREEDLOVE, 78, of Ocala, Florida, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen S. and Garnett Breedlove, and brother, Billie Jo.

Glen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann; and two children, Kelley (Brian) Graff of Land O' Lakes, Florida, and Jeff Breedlove of Ocala, Florida. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Shelby Graff, Dalton Breedlove, Kendall Graff, Brooke Breedlove, and Ethan Graff.

Glen graduated from South Charleston High School in 1959. He earned his B.S. in Business Administration in 1963 from Morris Harvey College. Glen joined the Integon Life Insurance Corporation in 1966 rising through the ranks until retiring in 1989 as a Regional Vice President. Glen's adopted hometown was Knoxville, Tennessee, and he loved cheering on his Volunteers. He was a member of the Theta-Omega chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon, the Elks Club Lodge #2730, and the Lions Club of Knoxville.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on July 5, 2019, at the Braised Onion in Ocala, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Roger's name to Kindred Hospice at 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101 Ocala, Florida 34471.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019