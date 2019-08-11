|
|
|
GLENDA JOYCE "JOY" CONRAD, age 61, formerly of Massey, Md., went to be with the Lord after her long battle with cancer on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her home in Sod. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at the Millington Fire Company Hall in Maryland aat 1 p.m. August 17. Friends and family are invited to attend and share their memories of Joy at that time. Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019