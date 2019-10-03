|
|
GLENN A. CARTE SR., age 84, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 28, 2019, at home surrounded by family after a valiant battle with Leukemia.
Glenn graduated from West Virginia State College with degrees in chemistry and math. He was a chemist at Union Carbide for seventeen years, after which he and his wife established Carte Realty Company, a multi - generational family business that continues through sons, Glenn Jr. and Allen, certified residential appraisers.
Glenn was past president of Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors, Multiple Listing Service, and WV Association of Realtors; and awarded Realtor of the Year for his passion, ingenuity, and service.
Glenn was a Boy Scout Troop Leader for seventeen years. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge Kanawha 20 (formerly 153), Scottish Rite Bodies, and Beni Kedem Shriners. He enjoyed playing bridge with Grandparents' Club and was an avid reader.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Orlan and Faye Carte; daughter, Jeanne Duhon; and brother, Charles.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Carte; three sons, Glenn Jr. (Kerri), Allen (Janie) of Charleston, John (Tracy) of Sugar Land, TX; his sister, Eleanor Byrnes; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great - grandchildren; faithful friend, Faith Bayles; and loyal pup, Teddy.
A service honoring Glenn's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Ann Weeks officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387, for their exceptional support.
Memories of Glenn may be shared online by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019