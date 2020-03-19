|
GLENN RAY PAULEY, 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in South Charleston, West Virginia.
He was born on August 10, 1946, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to Benjamin "Benny" Pauley and Thelma Burdette Pauley. He married Shelia Canean Davis in 1967 and had two children, Vanessa and Chad.
Glenn was a lifelong resident of South Charleston until his move to St Albans in 2017. He owned / operated G&S Upholstery in South Charleston for 20-plus years.
Glenn was a hard-working man and a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He provided a lending hand to anyone in need. He was an avid bible reader, skilled woodworker, and enjoyed Westerns. He was a faithful member of Emmaus Bible Church and loved his church family there.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shelia; his children, Vanessa and Chad; his siblings, Sharon Jewell and Ben Pauley; his grandchildren, LeeAnn, Megan, Carter, Evan, and Colin; and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at some point in the future.
In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to Emmaus Bible Church, 117 Timberlake Circle, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
You may also visit his Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Glenn with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020