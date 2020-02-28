Home

POWERED BY

Glenn S. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mr. GLENN S. THOMAS, 65, of Charleston, passed away February 26, 2020.
Glenn is an Army Veteran and a Landscaper.
He is the son of the late William Hayward Thomas II and Martha Elizabeth Jones Thomas.
He is survived by his siblings, William Hayward Thomas III, Sharron K. Barfield (Barry) and Paul Thomas (Angie Webb); sister-in-law, Betty Crowder; and nephews and nieces, William Hayward Thomas III, Allyson Jones (Joe) and her daughter Eleanor Jones, Addison "Ash" Webb and Ian Carter Thomas.
A service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Thomas family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -