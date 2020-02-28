|
|
Mr. GLENN S. THOMAS, 65, of Charleston, passed away February 26, 2020.
Glenn is an Army Veteran and a Landscaper.
He is the son of the late William Hayward Thomas II and Martha Elizabeth Jones Thomas.
He is survived by his siblings, William Hayward Thomas III, Sharron K. Barfield (Barry) and Paul Thomas (Angie Webb); sister-in-law, Betty Crowder; and nephews and nieces, William Hayward Thomas III, Allyson Jones (Joe) and her daughter Eleanor Jones, Addison "Ash" Webb and Ian Carter Thomas.
A service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Thomas family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020