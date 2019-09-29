Home

Glenna A. Adams

Glenna A. Adams Obituary
GLENNA A. ADAMS, 92, of Charleston, passed away September 17, 2019.
Glenna was preceded in death by husband Archie Adams, mother Lillian Akers, father Russell Akers, sister Janice Hatfield, brothers Bud Akers and Ted Akers.
For us left behind, we will always remember all the caring and love she had for her family, we will deeply miss her. Sons, Kenneth (Karon) Adams of Scott Depot, David (Jenny) Adams of Charleston; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy (Joe) Stuck of Charleston, Phyllis (Jack) Bledsoe of Columbus Ohio.
Glenna's final resting place is Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
