COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hughes Creek Community Church
Hugheston, WV
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hughes Creek Community Church
Hugheston, WV
Gloria (Hudnall) Friddell Obituary
Mrs. GLORIA (HUDNALL) FRIDDELL, 67, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the UK Medical Center Lexington, Ky., after a short illness. She was a lifelong resident Hughes Creek.
Mrs. Friddell was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling and Effilee Hudnall, and brother, Clinton (Bubby) Hudnall.
She was a retired nurse of 40 years and had worked at CAMC Memorial Division, Women & Children's Hospital, Putnam General and WV Health Right. She was active in her community as a volunteer and served as a board member of numerous organizations, including the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. She was a practicing Christian who professed her faith through compassion helping others.
Surviving: Husband, Charles; son, Michael, his wife Carrie and grandchildren Lucy and Ethan; daughter, Mellicent (Oney) Friddell and her partner Oden Torress; sister, Rebecca Cooper; and niece, Rhonda Wright.
A Memorial Service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., service time, at the church Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Gloria's favorite charities, St. Jude Children, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 and WV Health Right Inc., 1520 Washington St. East, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Friddell Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
