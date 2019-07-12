|
GLORIA JEAN ELLIS, 74, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
She was a 1963 graduate of Nitro High School and had worked at Thomas Memorial Hospital for 32 years. Gloria was a member of Poca Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Berthal Chester Fore and Beatrice Fore.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 38 years, Basil Ellis; daughter, Tina McDaniel; son, Andrew Walter; five grandchildren, and five great - grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Tom Moore officiating.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting Gloria's family and you may express online condolences at www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019