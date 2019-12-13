|
On December 4, 2019, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, carried our dear mother, grandmother, and friend, GLORIA MAY VALENTINE TYLER, 89, home to be with Him in eternity.
Affectionately known as Sister Tyler, Gloria was born in Whipple, W.Va., to the late Norman Valentine and Lucille Williams, May 24, 1930. She united in marriage to the late Cleothus "Clea" Tyler and to this union five children were born. Gloria loved the Lord and joined Riverview Baptist Church in 1950, where she served faithfully many years as the church clerk, deaconess, historian, missionary member and president, as well as Sunday school member. Her dedicated service, passion and love for the Lord extended to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Convention, where she served as First Vice President of the Deaconess Council and Missionary President's Council Treasurer and Secretary. Gloria was also a member of the Congress of Christian Education and a past matron of Rhododendron Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Her legacy will live forever in the lives of those who received Godly council and guidance of biblical teaching and doctrine.
Those left to cherish Gloria's memory are sons Thomas Larond, Charleston, W.Va., and Paul Timothy Tyler, Atlanta, Ga.; daughters, Donna German, Alexander, Va., Anita Tyler, Charleston, W.Va., and WyJean Sharp, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Also left to cherish Gloria's memory are eight grandchildren, six great - grandchildren, 13 great - great - grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Walker, Powelton, W.Va.; and brother-in-law, Hubert (Ruth) Tyler, Charleston, W.Va.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverview Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Wertz Avenue, Charleston, WV 25311.
Arrangements by Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019