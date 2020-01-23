|
|
GLORIA McGREW THOMAS, 90, of Nitro, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Gloria was a 70-year resident of Nitro, she was a loving Wife, Mother, and Mamaw Pie to her family. Gloria was a Christian for over 60 years and served the Lord faithfully. She had a "Servant's Heart" and shared her love and contagious laugh with everyone around her. Gloria not only talked the talk; she walked the walk. She was a member of the West Virginia Home Mission in Nitro for over 50 years and was also a member of the church choir, Ladies LIFT, Kanawha Valley Chapter of the DAR, the Kanawha Valley Genealogy Society, and the Descendants of the Mayflower Society.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Nora McGrew; her husband of 56 years, Joseph Thomas; and her son, Keith Thomas.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Danny Thomas, and Joe Thomas and wife Mary, and daughter, Joyce Hanna and husband Steve. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aaron Hanna, Matthew Thomas Hanna, and Christy Marie Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Celeste and Lillian Hanna; special niece, Catherine Kelley; and a host of other relatives and her church family.
Gloria elected to have her body donated to the WV Osteopathic School of Medicine in Lewisburg.
A memorial Celebration of Gloria's life will be held at the West Virginia Home Mission, 1128 Benamati Ave., Nitro, WV 25143 on Friday, January 24. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., with the service starting at 6 p.m., with Pastor Joe Scarberry, Pastor Ray Humphrey, and Pastor Adam Null officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Joshua Bradford for their compassionate care of Gloria.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is serving Gloria's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www .cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020