GLORIA ELIZABETH (BARON) MILLER, 94, of Wheeling, W.Va., formerly of Sun City, Fla., and Charleston, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1925, in Arnold, Pa., Westmoreland County, daughter of the late Joseph Philip and Florence G. Sukala Baron.
Gloria overflowed with love for life and her family. She was a joyful optimist and a loving Christian, who possessed a sense of humility and gratitude always.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd William Miller on October 31, 2012; her daughter, Gail Jones; two brothers, Joseph and Paul Baron; and a sister, Mimi Gottschalk.
Gloria is survived by her four children, daughters, Cheryl M. (Gary) Sprague of Wheeling, W.Va., and Loyette N. (David) Mathias of Moorefield, W.Va., and sons, Lloyd W. (Sally) Miller of Charleston, W.Va., and Baron M. (Mary) Miller of Chardon, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at a time to be determined.
Arrangements were made by Kepner Funeral Homes, 900 National Road, Wheeling, W.Va., 304-232-2732.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1232 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Personal condolences can be made to the family at www. kepnerfuneral.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020