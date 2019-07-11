GLORIA DELORES MYERS, of the Villages, FL, passed away on July 7, 2019 at home. Gloria was born in Boone County, WV on September 20, 1932.

She won numerous awards and achievements including AT&T's Top Regional and National Sales Specialist, "Circle of Excellence" Sales Award, and designated "Vice President's Council of Leaders". She also retired from Lucent technologies, Comcast and Verizon. She moved to the Villages in 1987.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack who passed June 11, 2015.

She is survived by her two daughters Vickie L. Simpson of Scottsdale, AZ and Gloria J. Myers also of the Villages, FL.

Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in St. Albans, WV, with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV