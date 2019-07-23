

GOLDEN LEE HAGER, 68, of Alkol passed away July 21, 2019.

He was a son of the late Kelly and Jewel Hager. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Becky" Hager; his siblings, Harold Hager, Franklin Hager, Betty Hager and Shirley "Bug" Hager.

He is survived by his son, Richard Hager (Tammy) of Alkol; daughter, Ashley McCoy (Arnold) of Morrisvale; brothers, Gene Hager, Junior Hager, and Timmy Hager; and four grandchildren, Martin McCoy, Jason McFarland, James McFarland, and Megan Hager.

Lee was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was a former employee of Boone Memorial Hospital where he was employed for 45 years and retired in 2018. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

He was a member of Bulger Community Church.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 Handley Funeral Home in Danville with burial following in Hager Cemetery at Dog Bone, Alkol.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.