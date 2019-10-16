Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Hamlin, WV
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Hamlin, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Goldie Forney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goldie Junita Forney


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goldie Junita Forney Obituary

GOLDIE JUNITA FORNEY, 85, of Culloden, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was born February 26, 1934, a daughter of the late Alexander and Orpha Busch. She was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Huckaby; siblings, Joyce Laten, Rosetta Hill and Wayne Busch.
She is survived by three children, Diane Dendy, Karen Toppings and Ernest Forney; one sister, Shirley Miller; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hamlin, with Ron Brewer officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
McGhee - Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Goldie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now