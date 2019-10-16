|
|
GOLDIE JUNITA FORNEY, 85, of Culloden, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was born February 26, 1934, a daughter of the late Alexander and Orpha Busch. She was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Huckaby; siblings, Joyce Laten, Rosetta Hill and Wayne Busch.
She is survived by three children, Diane Dendy, Karen Toppings and Ernest Forney; one sister, Shirley Miller; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hamlin, with Ron Brewer officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
McGhee - Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
