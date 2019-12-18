|
|
GOLDIE LEE ERSKINE, 78, of Harts, formerly of Winfield, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law with whom she made her home for the last few years.
Goldie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. "Chuck" Erskine; parents, James "Shorty" Spence and Sallie Adkins Spence; and siblings, Ethel Hensley, Edith "Tootsie" Herklotz, Eloise Conley, Fayette Mullins and Brady Mullins.
Goldie was a graduate of Logan High School and Beckley Junior College. She retired from Rite Aid Distribution Warehouse, Poca, as a fleet safety officer. In addition, Goldie was the past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Start Chapter 116, Hurricane. She was also a member of TOPS WV #0530.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Norvin Ramey of Harts; step-daughter and son-in-law: Lynn and Rodney Parsons of Huntington; step-son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Anne Erskine of Hurricane; six grandchildren, Katie (Neal) Craig, Beth (Chad) Sizemore, Cameron (Haley) Gower, Reid Ramey (Jeana), Adrienne Ramey, Nathan Ramey; seven great - grandchildren; and brother, James Spence of Harts.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
You may share memories of Goldie by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Erskine family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019