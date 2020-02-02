Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Home and Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Beckley, WV 25801
(304) 256-8625
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Home
5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Beckley, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Home
5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Beckley, WV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Crucifix Garden of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Goldie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goldie M. Thompson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goldie M. Thompson Obituary

GOLDIE M. THOMPSON, 88, died at the Hubbard Hospice Center in South Charleston, W.Va., on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Born April 22, 1931, in Venetta, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Myrtle Hudnall. Goldie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence (Lucky) H. Thompson Sr.; a son-in-law, William (Doug) Sweeney; one brother and seven sisters.
Survivors include a son, Clarence H. Thompson Jr. of South Charleston; four daughters, Brenda Sweeney and Betty Thompson of South Charleston, Linda Rorrer of Huntersville, N.C., and Wanda (Jim) Burggraff of Vienna, Va.; four grandchildren, Greggory Hoyt (Jennifer) Rorrer of Ashland, Ky., Brandi McAtee of Montana, Kearston (Michael) Rorrer-Murphy of Huntersville, and Heather (Brad) Giaccio of Chantilly, Va.; one "adopted" grandson, Timothy (Sarah) Burggraff of Germany; 11 great - grandchildren, Cody Rorrer, Elora Murphy, Rachel, Matthew, Sarah, Tabitha, Hannah, Rebekah, Mark, Jessica and Luke Giaccio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV, 25801. Funeral Services will follow at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home, with Reverend Glen Kuhn officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the service in the Crucifix Garden of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309, 304-414-5170, in memory of Goldie M. Thompson.
Blue Ridge Funeral Home & Crematorium has the honor of serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Goldie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -