GOLDIE M. THOMPSON, 88, died at the Hubbard Hospice Center in South Charleston, W.Va., on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Born April 22, 1931, in Venetta, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Myrtle Hudnall. Goldie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence (Lucky) H. Thompson Sr.; a son-in-law, William (Doug) Sweeney; one brother and seven sisters.
Survivors include a son, Clarence H. Thompson Jr. of South Charleston; four daughters, Brenda Sweeney and Betty Thompson of South Charleston, Linda Rorrer of Huntersville, N.C., and Wanda (Jim) Burggraff of Vienna, Va.; four grandchildren, Greggory Hoyt (Jennifer) Rorrer of Ashland, Ky., Brandi McAtee of Montana, Kearston (Michael) Rorrer-Murphy of Huntersville, and Heather (Brad) Giaccio of Chantilly, Va.; one "adopted" grandson, Timothy (Sarah) Burggraff of Germany; 11 great - grandchildren, Cody Rorrer, Elora Murphy, Rachel, Matthew, Sarah, Tabitha, Hannah, Rebekah, Mark, Jessica and Luke Giaccio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV, 25801. Funeral Services will follow at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home, with Reverend Glen Kuhn officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the service in the Crucifix Garden of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309, 304-414-5170, in memory of Goldie M. Thompson.
