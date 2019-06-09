

GRACE ELEANOR MYERS, 88, of Dunbar, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor was proudly born and raised in Gay, W.Va. She was a retired school cook who lovingly fed many children at Roxalana and Ford Elementary over the span of her career. After retirement, she spent several years cooking meals and forming special friendships with the members of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston.

She was an active member of Dunbar United Methodist Church for over 50 years and lived every aspect of her life as a loving and Christian woman.

One of her many pleasures was baking rolls, cakes, pies, cookies, pepperoni and cinnamon rolls for everyone she met. She loved watching WVU sports and as an avid fan would go so far as changing rooms during a game to bring her Mountaineers a win. Above all else, what brought her the most joy was spending time with her family. Whether it be on vacations at the beach or Canaan Valley, building forts with the grandkids, or gathered around the dinner table, she was never happier than when surrounded by those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Myers; siblings, Glenva Randolph, Ruth Skinner, Dorothy Johns, Ruby Ferguson, Edsel Morris, Ayward Morris, Keith Morris, and Edgar Morris.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Sharon Cline (Bob), Jeff Myers (Tonia), and Angie Smith (DB); grandchildren, Stacey Lindsay (Matt), Jamie Juzwik, Ryan Smith (Kristin), Justin Smith (Cheyenne); great - grandchildren, Reece Juzwik, Cooper and Jerzy Lindsay, and Ryleigh Smith; brother, Kenneth Morris (Lulabelle); and sister, Janet Lones (Cliff).

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, with Pastor Teresa Markins officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at the church.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 11, at Parson's Cemetery, Gay, W.Va.

Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.