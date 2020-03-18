Home

Simons-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12 Railroad Ave
Richwood, WV 26261
(304) 846-2622
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Ellen Kight Khuri


1930 - 2020
Grace Ellen Kight Khuri Obituary

GRACE ELLEN KIGHT KHURI, of Richwood, passed away March 15, 2020. She was born, July 27, 1930, in Richwood, to the late Hulda Williams Kight and Earnest A. Kight.
Grace was an active member of her community for many years. She was a member of the Methodist Church, a volunteer at the Richwood Library and Sacred Heart Hospital.
Grace also worked a Milltown Grade School as a teacher's aide for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Abe F. "Mose" Khuri, and brother, Julus "Duke" Kight.
She is survived by her brother, Don Kight, London, Ky., and two children, daughter, Julie Khuri Colanero, son-in-law, Thomas Colanero,
and grandson, Christopher Colanero, Nashville, Tenn.; son, Steven F. "Monkey" Khuri and daughter-in-law, Lynee Khuri, Richwood.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. in Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, with Pastor Judy Pysell officiating. Interment will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Richwood Library, 8 White Ave., Richwood, WV 26261.
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
