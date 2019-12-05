Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Ethel Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Ethel Hill Obituary

GRACE ETHEL HILL, of Dupont City, died December 3, 2019, at Charleston Transitional Care at Eastbrook Center in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by husband: Arthur James Hill; parents: Hillard and Ida Thomas Cooper; grandmother: Tilda Javins; and nephew: Ricky Mason.
Surviving are sisters: Eva Mason of Seth, Violet Farmer of Marmet; nephew: Darl Oxley; great nephew: Mark Oxley Sr. of Seth; great niece: Melissa Mangus of Sugar Land, Texas; nine great great nieces and nephews; and one great great great niece.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Rev. Roger Halstead officiating.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -