|
|
GRACE ETHEL HILL, of Dupont City, died December 3, 2019, at Charleston Transitional Care at Eastbrook Center in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by husband: Arthur James Hill; parents: Hillard and Ida Thomas Cooper; grandmother: Tilda Javins; and nephew: Ricky Mason.
Surviving are sisters: Eva Mason of Seth, Violet Farmer of Marmet; nephew: Darl Oxley; great nephew: Mark Oxley Sr. of Seth; great niece: Melissa Mangus of Sugar Land, Texas; nine great great nieces and nephews; and one great great great niece.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Rev. Roger Halstead officiating.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019