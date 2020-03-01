Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:30 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Ravenswood, WV
View Map

Grant Skeen.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grant Skeen. Obituary

GRANT SKEEN, 80, of Ripley, passed away February 27, 2020, at Ravenswood Village Care Center.
Grant was born May 9, 1939, in Gay, WV, a son of the late Claude and Regina Brotherton Skeen. He was a 1957 graduate of Ripley High School where he played various sports. He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from Ravenswood Aluminum, formerly Kaiser Aluminum, with 32 years of service.
Grant enjoyed golfing and attending all the sporting events at Ripley High School. He was a parishioner of the St. Matthew Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Grace Gonzales Skeen; daughters, Alicia Ann Skeen and Deanna Skeen Hines; grandchildren, Brocton Skeen, Colton Skeen, Evan Skeen and Mark Parsons; brothers, Gary (Brenda) Skeen and Kent (Patty) Skeen; sisters, Geraldine Counts, Sandra (Chris) Winters, Gale (Anthony) Carodillano and Tammy (Rick) Hardman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Skeen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood, with Father Pen presiding. Entombment will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.
Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m., on Monday, March 2, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV.
Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -