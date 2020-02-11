|
GREG WHITED SR., age 56 of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on Friday February 7, 2020.
Greg grew up in Walton, WV and graduated from Walton High School in 1982. He joined the Nitro Moose Lodge 565 in the mid-1980s and served a period of time as the governor. He enjoyed being with his three sons, their wives, and their children, hunting, fishing, riding, racing, he loved watching sports with his sons, and old muscle cars. Greg lived life to the fullest and made everyone around him smile. He also loved his cat Dani.
He is survived by his three sons Greg Jr (Candace) Whited, Jordon Whited, and Billy (Lori) Whited; 4 grandsons Slayton, Keelan, Huxley, and Kaden, 3 granddaughters Kaycee, Kinslee, and Kaylynn; his mother Faye Board of Walton, WV, 1 brother Jeff (Chris) Whited of Michigan, and his two sisters Rhonda (Aaron) Taylor of Charleston, Heather (Joe) Aretz of Walton as well as several nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews.
Greg is proceeded in death by his father, Charles Whited, and his granddaughter, Emilie Brooke Whited.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will be 11 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. with Rev. Wilson Hudson officiating. Burial will be in Harper Cemetery Walton, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020