GREGORY ALLEN BRYANT, 51, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, after a sudden illness.
He was born in Charleston and worked as a mechanic and landscaper.
Gregory is survived by his wife, April A. Chambers Bryant; sons, Gregory Wayne and Mykol Allen Bryant; daughter-in-law, Brittany Mackenzie Bryant; grandson, Aidyn Allen Bryant; mother, Carol Sue Bryant Radcliff; brothers and sisters, Deborah (James) Hanning; Cecil "Rusty" (Lisa) Radcliff, Carolyn "Kay" (late husband, James) Clark and Michael Sr. (Patty) Radcliff; mother-in-law and husband, Beverly and Forest Mullins; sisters-in-law, Kandus Randall and Chasity Massey; and brother-in-law, Thomas Perdue; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oakley Devoe Walker Jr.; brother, Edward Bryant; and grandparents, Cecil E. and Lessie J. Bryant, and Mary Walker.
Private services will be held for the family at a later date.
The online guest book for Gregory Allen Bryant can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020