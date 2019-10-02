|
|
GREGORY DEAN "GREG" REESE SR., 66, of Charleston, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 29, 2019, from complications of a liver transplant.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Loretta Reese; and brother-in-law, Darrell Clark.
Greg graduated from Sissonville High School, class of 1970, and attended West Virginia Tech. He was a member of Iron Workers Local No. 787 (originally 301), served as an Elder and Trustee at Allens Fork Community Church.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Beth; son and daughter-in-law Greg Reese Jr. and Brandi; daughter and son-in-law, Clarissa and Chris Tatum; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and
Tamara Reese; sister, Shawn Reese Clark; grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Hannah, Haleigh, Lacey, Bradyn-Anne; great-granddaughter, Leia.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Allens Fork Community Church, with Pastors Greg Estep and Joe Scarberry. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Reese Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019