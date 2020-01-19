|
Gregory Eggleston
GREGORY EGGLESTON, age 55, passed away on December 15, 2019.
Greg was born April 8, 1964, in Charleston, W.Va., to Frank and Monna Eggleston. He was a 1982 graduate of Poca High School and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Greg had worked as an industrial electrician at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 28 years; sons, Gage of Orlando, Fla., Hunter of U.S. Navy, Quantico, Va.; and daughter, Grace, at home; as well as one brother, Chuck Eggleston of Poca, W.Va.
Memorial Service was held December 28, 2019, at North Brevard Church of Christ in Titusville, Fla.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020