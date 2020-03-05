|
GRETCHEN DILGER SPELLA, 76, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away in her home on February 28, 2020, after a short diagnosis of cancer.
She worked at Workers' Compensation for over 35 years and was a member of Village Chapel Presbyterian Church.
She was born on November 2, 1943, to the late James and Faith Dilger. Gretchen was preceded in death by her best friend and sister, Mary Powell.
She is survived by her devoted lifelong friend and companion, Alvin Sansom; her puppies, Lil Bit and Tina; daughters, Carolyn Taylor and Novale Jones; brothers, Gregory Dilger and Thomas Dilger; grandchildren, Tahje Houston, Malika Houston, Kadence Taylor, Mahogonee McIntyre, Malachi Watson, Quinci Watson, Elijah Watson, Gabriel Watson and Jace Jones; nieces, nephews, great - grandchildren, in-laws and abundance of loyal lifelong friends.
Gretchen was not only an amazing mom, she was the best mamaw a kid could ever have. She devoted everything she did to her grandkids and all the kids that would be in her presence. She loved being a mamaw. However, she was also known to many as "bubbles" for her bubbly personality and to others as "the general" because of her hard-core card playing skills!
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, Kanawha City, with Dr. Rev. Todd Wright officiating. The family will have a time of food and fellowship following the service at the church.
Memories of Gretchen may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020