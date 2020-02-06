|
On Sunday February 2, 2020, our sweet baby boy, GREYSON JAMES GLADWELL, entered into the arms of Jesus, no longer feeling any pain, while being rocked by his Mommy and Daddy.
Greyson was born at 26 weeks gestation on July 16, 2019, to Ian and Ashley Gladwell of Richwood, weighing in at 1 lb. 9 oz., 12 3/4 inches long. From birth, Greyson fought every step of the way to overcome each battle that he faced.
In his 6 months and 17 days on this earth, he touched the lives of every person that knew him, most of which had never had the chance to meet him in person, but knew just how special he was. Greyson was truly a gift from God, and while God only allowed us to borrow Greyson for such a short time, we hope that his story has inspired his followers to carry on the love that they have felt for him these past 6 months.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Ian and Ashley Gladwell; "Nana" Sharon and "Papaw" Bill Glasscock; "Mamaw" Sandra and "Papaw" Jimmy Gladwell; "LeeLee" Leah and "Grandpa" Mike Dyer; and "Papaw" Duck Perrine; numerous "aunties," uncles, cousins and thousands of followers.
There to welcome him into the Kingdom of Heaven were his Grandma Charlotte Perrine, Mamaw Dorothy and Papaw Gene Kyer, Mamaw "Fannie" and Grandpa Adrian Gladwell, Nanny Carmen and Grandpa Jimmy Dyer.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the NICU staff of CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and University of Kentucky Children's Hospital for providing excellent care to Greyson and us, as well. We would also like to thank the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Cincinnati, Southern W.Va., and of the Bluegrass for providing us a home away from home these past 6 months and making our lives that much easier.
We would like to thank each and every one of Greyson's followers for all of the love, prayers, and support that you have given our family these last 6 months. We want Greyson to live forever in our hearts as a reminder of how precious life is, and that we need to give all of the glory to God and thank him for the blessings that are bestowed upon us. When Greyson's body grew weak and he was no longer able to fight his battles alone, God did not take him from us, he rescued him. No more sickness, no more pain, Greyson James will "fear no more."
All are invited to join us to help celebrate Greyson's time on this earth. The viewing will be on Friday, February 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Simons - Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Memorial Park on Hinkle Mountain, with Pastor Paul Mateer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free make a donation in Greyson's name to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia: 910 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home Inc. of Richwood, W.Va., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 6, 2020