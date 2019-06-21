|
|
GRIFFIN RICHARD LIPSCOMB, 19, of Elkview, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 17, 2019.
He was a 2018 graduate of Carver Career & Technical Center and a 2019 graduate of Carver Air Condition & Refrigeration Technology.
Griffin is survived by his mother, Lora Lipscomb of Elkview; his grandparents, Richard and Gena Rae Lipscomb of Elkview; and uncle Cass and aunt Jenifer Lipscomb of Sutton.
In request of the Lipscomb family, please do not send any floral pieces or flowers. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Carver Career Center, 4799 Midland Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Luke Adkins officiating.
To honor the Lipscomb family, a private burial will follow after the visitation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019