G. W. "BILL" JOSEPH, 95, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at home.
He was born on January 22, 1924, to the late George W. and Elsie Cook Joseph in Wheeling, WV. He graduated from Wheeling High School in 1941, enlisted in the Navy in 1943 during WWII where he served in the South Pacific. At the end of the war, he rejoined C& P Telephone Company, retiring in 1982 as District Manager after 41 years of service. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church.
Spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren, brought him the greatest joy.
He was deeply loved, respected and admired by his entire family. Though he will be missed by all, his memory will live on in each of his children and grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Woodruff; grandparents, George W. and Rose Hartenstein Joseph, and August and Effie Brand Cook.
Bill is survived by his wife of 73 years, Patricia Ball Joseph; son, Timothy (Gerianne) Joseph of Deerfield, IL; daughters, Rebecca (Stephen) Conner of Alum Creek, WV, Nancy (Robert) Adams of Charlottesville, VA, and Janet (David) Clayman of Charleston, WV; three grandsons, Daniel Conner, David (Laura) Conner, and William Joseph; five granddaughters, Amy (Greg) Hannay, Carlin Joseph, Grace Joseph, Elise Adams and Carinne Adams; two great - grandchildren, Claire Hannay and Zachariah Hannay; brother, R. Melvin (Karen) Joseph of Wheeling, WV; five nephews, P. Robert (Barbara) Woodruff, Robert (Brenda) Joseph, Thomas (Patty) Joseph, David (Laura) Joseph, and Gary Joseph; niece, Betty Stein.
A private family service will be held to Honor the Life of G.W. Joseph. He will be laid to rest in Graceland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in his memory to The Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Bill may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019