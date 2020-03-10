Home

Gwendolyn Anderson

Gwendolyn Anderson Obituary
GWENDOLYN DIANA ANDERSON, 62, of Montgomery, WV, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1958, in Carbondale, WV, to Margaret A. Anderson. After Margaret's death Garfield Bohanna, Sr. and the late Helen Bohanna raised her as their own child.
Gwen was employed at Montgomery Elderly Care for over 25 years until her health began to fail her. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, George Palmer and Reverend Addison Hall; sisters, Rosa Owens, Daisy Lane and Helen Taylor.
Those left to cherish her precious memories are her sons; Maurice and Marlon of Montgomery, daughter, Margaret Woods of Montgomery; brothers, William, Theodore, Jerome, Garfield, (Rita) Gerald, David, (Sally), and Donald; sisters, Margaret (Jerry), Carol (Emory), Joyce (Jessie) Rebia, Sandra (Vick), Joan (Robert) and Sherry; as well as a very special niece, Kay James, twelve grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.
Durgan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020
