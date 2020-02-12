|
|
GWENDOLYN FADORA (JOHNSON) CARPENTER, 86, of Cowen, West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born in Half Acre, in Webster County, on July 9, 1933, to the late Fredrick T. and Lula Fay (McFarlane) Johnson. She was also preceded in death by sisters Anita June Scott and Karen Posey and brother Brooks Adair Johnson, as well as her loving husband of 60 years, Harold D. "Bato" Carpenter.
Gwen is survived by her son, Michael R. (Joyce) Carpenter of Webster Springs, and daughters, Debra (Steve) Phebus of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Pamela (Art) Poff of Summersville; grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Katy, Kara, Mark, Morgan, Chris, Jasmine, Michael, Lee, Jennifer, Maryann, and Kimberly; brother, William "Rick" (Judy) Johnson of Mt. Nebo; brother-in-law, Max B. Scott of Glade Springs; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Gwen graduated from Cowen High School and spent a year helping her mother with her younger siblings while her sister, Anita June, completed her teaching degree at Glenville College. Gwen then moved to Charleston, and graduated from Charleston School of Business the following year.
Gwen and Harold were married on July 21, 1956, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Cowen, where they both became members. She worked for Kenton Meadows in Gassaway before becoming a secretary for the Webster County Board of Education for over 30 years at Cowen Grade School and Glade Elementary, along with her special friend, Mary Barger.
Gwen retired in 1989 and became more involved in the Order of the Eastern Star, traveling across the state to meetings with her daughter, Pamela, and special friends, Jean Perkins and Dorothy Handschumacher. Gwen and Harold were members of Webster Springs Chapter #145 and Camden on Gauley Chapter #161, where they both held several offices over the years. In 1990, Gwen was elected Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of West Virginia OES. She was a member of the OES for over 60 years and made many lifelong friends around the country. Gwen was also a member of the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Bethany Shrine #4.
Gwen loved to spend time with her family and spent hours working sudoku and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed watching live PD on TV and all West Virginia ballgames. She was a true Mountaineer, always wearing her blue and gold and WVU jewelry, especially on game days. She loved to shop and enjoyed wearing bright colors, and she never left the house without her pink Covergirl lipstick. She loved angels and always wore an angel pin on her shoulder.
Gwen has been a faithful servant of Jesus Christ since she was a child. She would often sing in church and play instruments with her father and his brothers while growing up. She remained steadfast to her faith and her church through her pain and suffering, knowing that eternal life and a reunion with Harold awaited her. She lived a blessed life and will be terribly missed by her family and the many friends whose lives she touched throughout her lifetime. She kept a card by her bed that said, "Live your life in such a way for the Lord that when your feet hit the floor in the morning, Satan shudders and says "Oh no, she's awake!""
The family is grateful to Hospice of Northeast Florida for the care and compassion they provided Gwen during the last six months of her life.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at Morris Funeral Home in Cowen, with Rev. James "Oz" Gray officiating. Friends will be welcomed from 12 p.m. until time of the service. An Eastern Star service will be performed prior to the service. Burial will follow at West Virginia Memorial Gardens in Calvin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 476, Cowen, WV 26206.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.morrisfuneralhomecowenwv. com.
Services entrusted to the care of Morris Funeral Home, Cowen, West Virginia.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 12, 2020