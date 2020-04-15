|
GWENDOLYN K. FLETCHER departed this life Saturday, April 11th, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
She was born August 24th, 1941, in Charleston W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Wilmer Lanham and Esther Lanham. Gwendolyn graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1960 and was retired from the City of Charleston parking authority.
Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gerald E Fletcher.
Survivors include three sons, Kevin Fletcher and wife Debbie of Maryland, Timothy Fletcher and wife Dee McCormick of Charleston, David Fletcher and wife Robin of Arkansas; grandchildren, Amber and Amanda of Charleston, Brittany and Madison of Charleston, Kimberly and David Jr. of Arkansas; nine great - grandchildren; one brother, Bill Lanham of South Carolina; and one sister, Judith Lightner of Charleston.
No Services are planned at this time.
You may email condolences to [email protected]
Bollinger Funeral Home of Charleston, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020