GWENDOLYN RAE (ROBY) LIPSCOMB, 84, of Nitro, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was a retired employee of K Mart in Charleston and will be greatly missed by her family.
Gwen was preceded in death by Howard Lipscomb (husband), Fern and Orville Roby (parents), Ricky Lipscomb (son), six brothers and five sisters.
Surviving are son Roger Lipscomb (Connie), daughter Lisa Lipscomb, sister Joan Armstrong, several grandchildren, great - grandchildren, family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at the Waterloo Methodist Church Cemetery in Carter, W.Va.
Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, W.Va., is serving the Lipscomb family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019