Services Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar 1236 Myers Avenue Dunbar , WV 25064 (304) 768-1217

Our beloved mother, Mrs. GWENDOLYN RAMSEY, 79, of South Charleston, took her rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

She was born and raised in Cabin Creek by the late Mr. Curtis Russell and Mrs. Louise Russell.

Gwendolyn was educated in the Kanawha County School System and was employed as a domestic employee. She was a member of Saint Paul's Baptist Church in St Albans.

She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Woodson; stepmother, Rosa Russell; brothers, William Russell and Alvin Russell; half- brother, Henry Russell; step-brother, Lloyd Nowell; and half-sister, Alice Smith.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 50 years, Fred Ramsey; daughters, Jacqueline (Samuel) Nichols of Roanoke, Va., Diane (Kenneth) Thomas of Winston-Salem, N.C., Cynthia (Danny) Davis of Raleigh, N.C., and Mercedes (Andre) Davis of Sumter, S.C.; sons, Lewis (Alfreda) Woodson of Sumter, S.C., and Bryant Woodson of Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Patricia Pullen of Canton Ohio; half-brother, Clarence Smith of Bridgeport Conn.; a very loving and caring daughter-in-law, Paula (Larry) Hill; a special cousin, Robert Russell Jr., whom she shared many hours of laughter and good times; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at St. Paul Baptist Church, St. Albans, with Elder Audrey Powell officiating. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019