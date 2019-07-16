|
|
H. HARVEY COTTRELL, 90, of Hurricane, passed away in St. Mary's Hospital after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Bird Cottrell; son, Jeffrey Allen Cottrell.
He is survived by daughter Debbie (Bob) Edwards; four grandchildren, Rose (Timothy) Egan, Helen Kesari, Homer (Coleen) Thompson and James Thompson; 13 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Joe, Max, Roch, Manny, Kiran, Vishal, Maya, Makenzie, Reagan, Avery, Tucker and Palmer.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 till 2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019