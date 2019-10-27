|
H. RAY GARRETT, 81, of Spencer, passed away October 25, 2019, at home after a brief illness.
He was born on February 13, 1938, in Reedy, to the late Donald and Rhoda Nay Garrett. Ray was a 1956 graduate of Spencer High School, and a retired employee of Kellwood, where he provided 44 years of service.
Ray was one of a kind. He was loved by many, and was always willing to give a helping hand. His hobbies included wheeling and dealing lawnmowers, appliances, guns, and ammo. He was also known for never losing an argument. Everyone knew him as "Dad" or "Papaw Ray" because that's the kind of figure he was. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He bragged on them every chance he could. Ray was a simple man, but he leaves behind so much. Everywhere you look there'll be a memory of him.
He leaves behind the love of his life of 63 years, Erma Lou Bailey-Garrett; daughter, Debra Garrett Miller of Spencer; son, Mike and wife Brenda Garrett of Weston; son, Eddie Garrett of Spencer; son, Doug Garrett of Spencer; daughters-in-law, Jackie Garrett of Spencer and Billie Garrett of Parkersburg.
Surviving grandchildren include Josh and Amy Garrett, Erica Bryan, Jade and Justin Smith, Lyndsey and Nick Williams, Derek Garrett, Paige and Nathan Tanner, Decota Miller, Beth Garrett, Olivia and Jeremy Helmick. He also leaves behind several great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.
He is also survived by his brother, Donald "Bud" Garrett, and sister, Hope Bragg, both of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his son, R. Allen Garrett; sister, Opal Houchin; brothers Floyd, Earl, and Charles Garrett; and grandson, Cory Garrett.
Arrangements will be held at Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home of Spencer, W.Va., with pastors Don Ramsey and Randy Whited officiating. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Service will be held the following day, October 28, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Eventide Cemetery in Spencer.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019