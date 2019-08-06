|
HALMAN W. NETTLES, 87 of Braxton County entered into the presence of the Lord Monday, August 5, 2019 after a short illness. He was born September 8, 1931 at Gip, a son of the late Donnie and Nannie Stalnaker Nettles.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters; Colene Wolfe and Lois Ganim; and grandchildren Daniel Nettles and Nicole Nettles.
Halman was a businessman; he operated Mt. Nebo Tractor and Equipment for eight years and then Nettles Equipment for the last 30 Years. He was a farmer having bought his first cow when he was seven years old. He was also a minister of the gospel preaching his first message at age 19. Halman was a veteran and served four years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He had a love for a simple life and was very proud of his family. Halman enjoyed reading the Bible and was a member of Gip Community Church.
He is survived by children; Patrick Nettles of Frametown, WV, Michael Nettles of Wautoma, WI, Brent Nettles of Duck, WV, Brad Nettles of Strange Creek, WV, Jenny Nettles of LaCrosse, WI, Emma Criner of Frametown, WV, Jeanne Jackson of Gassaway, WV, Harold Huddleston of Nicut, WV and Jerry Huddleston of Lesage, WV; siblings, Wanda Carter of Fairmont, WV, Harry Nettles of Gassaway, WV, Sharon Spiker of Cresent City, FL, Lehn Nettles of Nicut, WV; 17 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Gip Church with military rites following the funeral. Interment will be in the Nettles Family Cemetery, Elmira.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019