COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Harlan Johnson
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Blakeley Cemetery
Pond Gap, WV
Harlan "Cecil" Johnson Obituary

HARLAN "CECIL" JOHNSON, 72, of Mammoth, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
He was a former Coal Miner.
Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Linda "Inky" (Keenan) Johnson; daughters, Melinda Johnson, Tammy Nunley, Amanda Johnson, and Crystal Johnson; son, Cecil Lee Johnson; 13 grandchildren; three great - grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Sue Boyd, and stepsister Rosa Lee Garten; brothers, Paul Johnson and Ricky Lee Johnson; and his best friend, Bear.
Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap, with Pastor Roger Goodwin officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Johnson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 2, 2020
