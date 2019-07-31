Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sumerco Church of God
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Sumerco Church of God
Harley Daniel Roberts Sr. Obituary
HARLEY DANIEL ROBERTS SR., 72, of Alkol, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice - West, South Charleston. Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Sumerco Church of God. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
