Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Albaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Albaugh Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Albaugh Jr. Obituary
HAROLD RANDALL ALBAUGH, JR., age 78, of Powellton, died July 23, 2019. He was born March 19, 1941, at Kimberly and was son of the late Harold and Rhoda Duncan Albaugh Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife Alma Albaugh and sister Deloras, Shirley and Cala and brother Bobby.
He was a retired coal miner and a veteran of the US Navy.
Surviving: son Hollis "Jim Bo" Albaugh; grandchildren Jake (Elizabeth), Summer (Cody) and Joey (Teria); Several great-grandchildren; sisters Wanda, Patty, Linda, Brenda (Butch), Sharon (John); Sandy (James); brothers James and Timothy and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be Friday, July 26, at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now