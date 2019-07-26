|
|
HAROLD RANDALL ALBAUGH, JR., age 78, of Powellton, died July 23, 2019. He was born March 19, 1941, at Kimberly and was son of the late Harold and Rhoda Duncan Albaugh Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife Alma Albaugh and sister Deloras, Shirley and Cala and brother Bobby.
He was a retired coal miner and a veteran of the US Navy.
Surviving: son Hollis "Jim Bo" Albaugh; grandchildren Jake (Elizabeth), Summer (Cody) and Joey (Teria); Several great-grandchildren; sisters Wanda, Patty, Linda, Brenda (Butch), Sharon (John); Sandy (James); brothers James and Timothy and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be Friday, July 26, at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019