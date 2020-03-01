|
|
HAROLD "JEFF" CHANDLER, JR., 66, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Jeff was a graduate of the South Charleston High School, class of 1971. He served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1974. Jeff was a painter for Slappe and Sons Painting and was a member of the and American Legion. He had a passion for golf and loved riding his Harley-Davidson any chance he could. He was a Mountaineer and Cincinnati Reds fan all the way. Jeff was a loyal friend and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Jefferson Chandler, Sr., and his son - in - law, Christopher Wood.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Alma Chapman Chandler; wife, Jami Turner Chandler; daughters, Jennifer Chandler Casto of Scott Depot, Sally Chandler Moon of Jacksonville, NC, and Sara Chandler of Spring Hill; son, Harold Jefferson Chandler, III of Spring Hill; grandchildren, Mason and Nathan Casto, Bradley and Lydia Moon, Harvest and Hallow Warren, Lukas Finster; and best friend, Rupe Slappe.
A Service to Honor the Life of Harold Jefferson Chandler, Jr. will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Mark Hunter officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020