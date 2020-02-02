Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dean Travis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Dean Travis Obituary
HAROLD DEAN TRAVIS, 78, of The Villages, Fla., passed away January 24, 2020.
Harold was born to Clarence and Claudia Travis on September 11, 1941, in Hickory, N.C. He proudly served in the Marine Corps / Special Forces for 8 years. During his fantastic life, he was a truck driver, coal miner, minister, Master teacher of those who were getting the CDL license and, for a short time, he drove shuttle to the airport.
Harold was a member of Nitro Church of God and Masonic Lodge # 58. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laura, of 30 years; children, Sabra Copeland, Lisa Blackburn, Julie (Antoin) Ikard, Rodney (Christina) Travis and Mike (Keri) Travis; stepchildren, Bernard (Carla) Jones, Marvin Jones and Tonya (Bill) Carnes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Hart.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15 in The Villages, Fla. VA military services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be said at www.baldwin cremation.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -