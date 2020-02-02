|
|
HAROLD DEAN TRAVIS, 78, of The Villages, Fla., passed away January 24, 2020.
Harold was born to Clarence and Claudia Travis on September 11, 1941, in Hickory, N.C. He proudly served in the Marine Corps / Special Forces for 8 years. During his fantastic life, he was a truck driver, coal miner, minister, Master teacher of those who were getting the CDL license and, for a short time, he drove shuttle to the airport.
Harold was a member of Nitro Church of God and Masonic Lodge # 58. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laura, of 30 years; children, Sabra Copeland, Lisa Blackburn, Julie (Antoin) Ikard, Rodney (Christina) Travis and Mike (Keri) Travis; stepchildren, Bernard (Carla) Jones, Marvin Jones and Tonya (Bill) Carnes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Hart.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15 in The Villages, Fla. VA military services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be said at www.baldwin cremation.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020