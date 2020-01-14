|
HAROLD LEE EADS, 56, of Sissonville, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at CAMC-Memorial Division.
A memorial service will be held in his honor 6:30 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Charleston Mountain Mission activities building, 1620 Seventh Avenue on Charleston's West Side.
Visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories of Harold
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020