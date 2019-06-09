Home

Harold Franklin Pruden

Harold Franklin Pruden Obituary

HAROLD FRANKLIN PRUDEN, "Frank," 72, of Fayetteville, WV, formerly of Dunbar, WV, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a short illness; he was the son of the late Harold and Dollie (Starkey) Pruden of Dunbar, WV.
Frank graduated from Dunbar High School in 1965 and went on to become a printer, working at Dunbar Printing and BJW Printing before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, gardening and cooking.
Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather and left to cherish his memories his wife of 48 years, Margret (Dial) Pruden; daughters: Stacy (Steve) Zagata of Fayetteville, WV, Vanessa (Maurice) Singleton of Oak Hill, WV; son: Scott (Beth) Pruden of Fayetteville, WV; Grandchildren: Kaitlin Bainer, Allison Bainer, Khloe Pruden and Zeke Singleton; Sisters: Becky (Butch) Thornton, Dunbar, WV, Sarah (Billy) Withrow, Spring Hill, WV; Brother: Robert (Carla) Pruden of Bentonville, Arkansas. He also has an Aunt, Uncle, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date as Frank has donated his body to WVU for research to further the fight against cancer.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019
