HAROLD GENE HALL SR., 84, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, on October 19, 2019, after a short illness.
Harold was born on August 18, 1935, in South Charleston, WV, to the late Sylvia Eplin Hall and John Shelby Hall. He worked at the FMC plant, was a truck driver for Carbide, Fairmont Foods, and retired from Rite Aid as a truck driver. He was a lifelong resident of South Charleston and graduated from South Charleston High School in 1953.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, C.V. Hall, Anna Marie Rogers and John Edward Hall; grandson, John Dylan Hall.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Gladys Arnetta Hall; children, Harold (Elaine) Hall Jr. of South Charleston, David (Darlene) Hall of Tornado, John (Kim) Hall of St. Albans and Roger (Amber) Hall of South Charleston; grandchildren, Josh (Sarah) Hall of Norfolk, Virginia, Heather (Patrick) Turley of St. Albans, Jenny (James) Hall of Charleston, Huntter Hall of Yawkey, Kailie (Bruce) Baker of Live Oak, Florida, Noah Hall, Garrett Hall and Brooklyn Hall, all of Tornado, and Sylvia and Sophie of South Charleston; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Jade, Matthew, Mason, Kailyn, Nathan, Lee, Emma and one on the way; sister, Mary Hall of Florida.
A private family graveside service to Honor the Life of Harold will be held at a later date.
Memories of Harold may be shared by visiting snodgrassgfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019