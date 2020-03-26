|
HAROLD "BUCK" HUGHES, 92, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hubbard West, South Charleston.
He was a retired sheet metal worker for M W Kryzak & Sons. Harold was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Pinch, also the Sheet Metal Workers International Local Union 33.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Hughes; father, Skeeter Moles, mother, Elizabeth Ramsey Hughes; brothers, Richard Hughes, Harry Hughes, Martin Hughes Jr., Eugene Hughes; and sisters, Effie Kryzak, Beulah Hawkless.
"Buck" is survived by his loving children, Barbara (Jerry) Bondurant, Dan (Barbara) Hughes of Colorado, Rick (Jeannie) Hughes of Cross Lanes, Kathy (David) Nida of Ripley; also five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, with Pastor Danny Kinder and Rev. Robert O. Fulton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020